On the evening of October 6, Google released two flagships, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The starting prices are $599 (about 4,300 yuan) and $899 (about 6,400 yuan). In terms of parameters, the Pixel 7 uses a 6.3-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of FHD+. It is equipped with a Google Tensor G2 chip. Install Android 13.

The Pixel 7 Pro uses a 6.7-inch 2K+ OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and is also powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip.The front is 10.8 million pixels, the rear is 50 million main cameras, 12 million super wide-angle and 48 million telephoto, the battery is 5000mAh, and Android 13 is pre-installed.

In addition, Google promises that the Pixel 7 series will receive 3 years of Android major version update rights and 5 years of security update rights.This means that the Pixel 7 series can be upgraded to Android 16.

It is worth noting that the Google Pixel 7 series does not come standard with a charger, and a USB-C data cable will be provided in the package. Currently, the two models are available for pre-order on the Google Store.

Google Pixel 7 Pro real machine map:

Google Pixel 7 standard version of the real machine map:

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: