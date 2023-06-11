Google Street View back: Homeowners need to know this

Street views on the internet are sometimes a handy thing. For example, if you want to take a close look at what the area around a holiday apartment looks like before you go on holiday and whether there is a main road passing by the house, Google with Street View or Apple with Look Around is a good choice. Since the data on Google is no longer up to date – many recordings are around 15 years old – the internet giant is now making an update. From June 22nd, Google wants to send out its camera vehicles again, as the company has announced.

The new photos will be gradually incorporated into the Street View service from July. Google publishes when the vehicles will be on the road and where on an extra page. In addition, there were numerous photo trips last year, for which Google only announced later that they should also be used with Street View.

If you want to pixelate your house, you have to file a complaint again

When the Google cars rolled through Germany for the last time, there was great excitement. Many people felt like they were being spied on by the vehicles with their unusual bodies. After protests, the group made it possible to pixelate photos if desired. Many have used this opportunity. A large part of the Street View views in Germany is not recognizable.

If you don’t want the view of the house to be visible in the new photos either, you have to apply again. There are various ways to do this, for example by email to: [email protected] or using the form here. The consumer centers have to a detailed guide provided. You can complain in advance so that the recordings don’t even appear on Street View.

No concerns from the top Bavarian data protection officer

One could accuse Google of wanting to sit out popular resistance or relying on the inertia of people who don’t want to complain again. Michael Will, President of the Bavarian State Office for Data Protection Supervision, has a slightly different view. In the BR24 interview, he describes the possibility of making people unrecognizable as a measure to protect people and not to protect buildings. After all, it’s quite possible that a once pixelated house has changed owners in the meantime. Therefore, it is also justified that Google requests the complaint again, according to Will. In addition, faces and license plates are generally pixelated by Google anyway, which according to Will already guarantees basic protection for privacy.

The pixel right only exists in Germany

Will sees the right to pixelation in Germany as a relatively big concession anyway. He can hardly imagine situations where privacy is actually compromised by Street View. In his opinion, an exception are buildings with special protection requirements, such as women’s shelters. Will also sometimes finds it difficult to represent German law to his European colleagues in the data protection authorities. Germany is the only country in which Internet companies have to give everyone the opportunity to pixelate.

According to Will’s conviction, the excitement has now subsided. When Apple started its Look Around service about a year ago, there were relatively few complaints, according to the top Bavarian data protection officer. actually are there are many more houses and streets to be seen in Look Around than in Street View. The urgent desire for pixels has therefore decreased significantly.

New possibilities in times of Chat GPT

Programs with artificial intelligence bring completely new dimensions to the mass processing of data. In this way, publicly available photos can also be automatically reused. This happened, for example, with non-pixelated street view images on the scoptery.de portal, which has meanwhile been shut down.

On the website, without registering, one could view appraised values ​​of the majority of all houses and apartments in Germany in a map view – properties that were mostly not for sale. Consequence: Some homeowners suddenly found the facades of their properties with a price tag on the Internet. The Bavarian data protection supervisory authority was confronted with a flood of complaints against the service. The company then had to remove the images from the network on request and has since discontinued this service; the site is no longer accessible. Anyone who had already had Google or Apple pixelate their house did not even appear on scoperty.