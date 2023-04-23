Google, Sundar Pichai’s salary soars to 230 million

Google, the salary of Sundar Pichai soars to 230 million dollars

New data published on Reuters revealed that with equity premiums included, the Google CEO Sundar Pichai made nearly $230 million last year. Statistics reveal that the amount is approximately 800 times the average employee’s salary and was paid out despite Google has fired about 12,000 employeesrepresenting 6% of the web giant’s total workforce.

Pichai announced the layoffs on January 20 this year and likely expected the headcount to be cut due to the global economic slowdown and other factors. Despite him having this knowledge, Pichai got a tidy payoff when it was entirely possible for him to pocket half the amount to provide some form of financial cushion and keep some of the company’s employees.

The report does not mention what the Google CEO’s compensation is for 2023, but Apple’s chief executive is said, Tim Cook, is leading by example, taking a 40% pay cut this year, while also cutting other expenses and slowing additional hiring.

Too many hiring during the pandemic

One of the reasons Pichai was forced to lay off by the thousands was because of Google’s aggressive hiring surge during the pandemic, a decision followed by other tech giants like Amazon e Microsoftwhich ultimately also led to these two laying off a large percentage of their workforce.

Considered one of the best workplaces in the world, Google offers additional benefits and services such as food, fitness, massage, transportation and other programs. In addition to the layoffs, Google has also stopped issuing MacBook models to new recruits, instead giving Chromebooks to the non-engineering team.