Home » Google: Swiss media demand millions
Business

Google: Swiss media demand millions

by admin
Google: Swiss media demand millions

COPYRIGHT CONTROVERSY

Swiss media want millions from Google – is that right or outrageous?

The advertising revenues of Swiss media companies are crumbling while the tech platforms are swimming in money. The media houses are now demanding compensation from Google and Facebook for taking over journalistic content. A critic disheveled the new law, a supporter thinks it is urgently needed.

Media houses are demanding compensation from Google and Facebook for taking over journalistic content.

Image: Kim Jin-A/AP

Should international tech companies like Google or Facebook pay money to Swiss media companies? Text and image previews – so-called snippets – of traditional journalistic media can be found on search engines, social media and multimedia platforms. They demand that they be remunerated for this use of journalistic content. The Federal Council has now submitted a corresponding revision of copyright law for consultation. The cumbersome title: “Ancillary copyright for journalistic publications.”

See also  Construction, the trend is positive. And they like the new contract

You may also like

Decouple or Invest? Swiss companies in China in...

Fines, collected in Italy over 547 million. Record-breaking...

Cyber ​​attack on Pathé: “Play” paralyzes ticket booking

Pnrr, Meloni: “Full EU collaboration. Objective grounding of...

The “weight loss medicine” that Musk is also...

when will low interest rates return?

Massimo Giannini’s phenomenology: “they called him Jeeg Robot”...

Paradeplatz: Luxus-Schoggi, Vivi Nova, Verkehrshaus

Schlein: “My pussy is recovering”. In his book,...

Stock market tips and investment tips of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy