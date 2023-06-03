Google: Swiss media demand millions

COPYRIGHT CONTROVERSY

Swiss media want millions from Google – is that right or outrageous? The advertising revenues of Swiss media companies are crumbling while the tech platforms are swimming in money. The media houses are now demanding compensation from Google and Facebook for taking over journalistic content. A critic disheveled the new law, a supporter thinks it is urgently needed.

Media houses are demanding compensation from Google and Facebook for taking over journalistic content. Image: Kim Jin-A/AP

Should international tech companies like Google or Facebook pay money to Swiss media companies? Text and image previews – so-called snippets – of traditional journalistic media can be found on search engines, social media and multimedia platforms. They demand that they be remunerated for this use of journalistic content. The Federal Council has now submitted a corresponding revision of copyright law for consultation. The cumbersome title: “Ancillary copyright for journalistic publications.”