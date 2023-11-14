Google to Delete Inactive Gmail Accounts Starting December 1: What You Need to Know

Google to Begin Deleting Inactive Gmail Accounts on December 1

Google has announced that it will start deleting inactive Gmail accounts beginning December 1. This decision is part of a policy aimed at improving the user experience and preventing network crashes caused by outdated applications.

According to Google’s ‘Google account policies’ section, accounts that have been inactive for a period of 2 years will be deleted along with their activity and data. The company reserves the right to delete these accounts if they have not been used with Google products for at least two years.

Personal accounts that have not been used for two years will be affected by this policy. Users are advised to start using their accounts to avoid losing important data and information.

The policy applies only to personal Google accounts and does not affect accounts that have been configured for use through work, educational institutions, or other organizations.

Google will give users the opportunity to take action on their inactive accounts before they are deleted. Users will be contacted through email notifications and messages sent to their recovery email addresses.

In the event that a user accidentally deletes their Google account, the company maintains that it can be recovered. However, if the account has been deleted for a long time, the data cannot be recovered. Users will be required to answer a series of questions to confirm their identity and recover their account.

It is important for users with inactive accounts to take action before December 1 to avoid losing access to their important information and emails hosted in Gmail.