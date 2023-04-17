Google urgently released a security patch, recommending that 3 billion Chrome users install it as soon as possible | Google|chrome|browser_Sina Technology_Sina.com





IT House reported on April 17 that recently, Google discovered that there is a serious security vulnerability in the Chrome browser, which has been exploited by hackers and may cause damage to users’ data and computers. In order to solve this problem, Google urgently rolled out a security update and recommended that all Chrome users install it as soon as possible.

The vulnerability, dubbed CVE-2023-2033, is a type confusion vulnerability in the V8 JavaScript engine used by the Chrome browser. Simply put, a type confusion vulnerability is a bug that allows the wrong type to be used to access memory, resulting in out-of-bounds reading and writing of memory. The danger of this loophole is that,Hackers can craft a malicious HTML page that exploits the corruption of heap memory to execute arbitrary code.

According to a report from Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG), this vulnerability has been exploited by hackers. Although the specific scope and harm of this vulnerability have not been announced yet,But Google rated it as a “high” level issueand issued an announcement on Friday to remind users to pay attention.

To protect users, Google has released a security update, version 112.0.5615.121, that fixes this and other undisclosed issues. Generally, the Chrome browser updates automatically, but users can also manually check to see if they have the latest version installed. Users can check their version number by clicking the three-dot menu in the upper right corner of the Chrome browser, selecting “Help,” then “About Chrome.”

One of the most popular browsers in the world, Chrome has more than 3 billion users. Therefore, this vulnerability is a huge threat to network security. IT House recommends that all Chrome users update their browsers as soon as possible to avoid unnecessary losses.



