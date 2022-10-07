Home Business Google wants to double Pixel phone sales by 2023
IT House October 6 news, Google pointed out in April this year that the Pixel 6 series is the fastest-selling Pixel series model in the company’s history, and the company seems to have higher expectations for the upcoming Pixel 7 series. .

Sources told the Nikkei Asian Review that Google has asked contract manufacturers to produce more than 8 million Pixel 7 series phones. This represents a steady increase relative to the current hot Pixel 6 series of phones.

The company reportedly asked suppliers to produce more than 7 million Pixel 6-series models last year. IDC said Google shipped just 3.7 million units overall in 2020.

Google sent notices to some suppliers that it hopes to double smartphone sales in 2023 compared to 2022, according to two sources. Google is also said to be preparing the first 4 million orders for a new budget Pixel phone, which will arrive “early” next year. It’s unclear if this refers to the Pixel 7a or another model.

IT House has reported that Google will hold a new product launch conference at 23:00 on October 6, Beijing time, to launch the Pixel 7 / Pro series of mobile phones and a variety of new accessories. Near the new product release, the complete specifications of the new phone have been basically exposed.

Google Pixel 7 is equipped with a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz screen, and the camera is equipped with a 50MP main camera + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 10.8MP front camera, which supports shooting 4K video. The machine supports wireless charging, IP68 protection, fingerprint/face unlocking, and has two storage versions of 8GB + 128/256GB.

Google Pixel 7 Pro is equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen, and the camera is equipped with a 50MP main camera + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 48MP telephoto + 10.8MP front camera, which supports shooting 4K video, macro, and 30x zoom. The machine supports wireless charging, IP68 protection, fingerprint/face unlocking, and has two storage versions of 12GB + 128/256GB.


