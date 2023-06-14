Google will have to divest part of its online advertising services to solve competition problems

The European Commission has established that, to solve the competition problems detected by the EU Antitrust in the adtech sector, Google will have to sell part of its online advertising services. This measure was decided as part of the investigation into alleged violations of EU antitrust rules by the tech giant.

The accusation made by Brussels against Google concerns the alleged favoritism of its online display advertising technology services to the detriment of competing providers of advertising technology services. The Commission argues that this practice also harms online advertisers and publishers by limiting competition in the market.

The preliminary opinion of the European Commission aims to ensure greater fairness in the adtech sector and to protect the interests of online competitors, advertisers and publishers. Google’s divestment of part of its online advertising services could help restore balance in the market and promote healthier competition.