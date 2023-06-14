Home » Google will have to divest part of its online advertising services to solve competition problems
Business

Google will have to divest part of its online advertising services to solve competition problems

by admin
Google will have to divest part of its online advertising services to solve competition problems

The European Commission has established that, to solve the competition problems detected by the EU Antitrust in the adtech sector, Google will have to sell part of its online advertising services. This measure was decided as part of the investigation into alleged violations of EU antitrust rules by the tech giant.

The accusation made by Brussels against Google concerns the alleged favoritism of its online display advertising technology services to the detriment of competing providers of advertising technology services. The Commission argues that this practice also harms online advertisers and publishers by limiting competition in the market.

The preliminary opinion of the European Commission aims to ensure greater fairness in the adtech sector and to protect the interests of online competitors, advertisers and publishers. Google’s divestment of part of its online advertising services could help restore balance in the market and promote healthier competition.

See also  With these stocks I earned 1000 euros in dividends in one month

You may also like

Berlusconi vs De Benedetti, the fil rouge of...

Is the Fed ending rate hikes or just...

Focus interview: “Numbers” set a benchmark to inspire...

Pharmacies protest for more money

«Banks, the M&A in Italy? Now there are...

Vacation in summer 2023: This is how tour...

Italian wine no longer grows abroad: flat sales...

Dream back to youth! The premiere of “When...

Istat, one in four Italians at risk of...

Foreclosure: I’ve been to a few, I learned...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy