Source title: GOOVIS is about to launch a new 8K mobile media player D4, equipped with RK3588S chip

The latest news is that the leading head-mounted cinema brand GOOVIS (Core Vision) will launch a new mobile player GOOVIS D4, equipped with Rockchip's new generation flagship RK3588S chip, supporting 8K transmission, 8K decoding, and equipped with an 8-core processor. Compared with the previous generation product, GOOVIS D4 has greatly improved in hardware performance, scalability, software system, decoding ability, interactivity, ID and operation. Rockchip's new generation flagship RK3588S chip on GOOVIS D4 adopts advanced 8nm process, 8-core A76+A55 CPU design, high performance and low power consumption. It has strong performance in terms of CPU/GPU/NPU computing power, built-in 6T AI computing power, and supports 8K transmission and 8K decoding. In addition, it can support a high refresh rate of up to [email protected], and the picture is smooth without smearing and lag. D4 has mastering-level decoding strength, supports decoding of a wide range of video formats, and is specially designed for high-definition mobile viewing. GOOVIS D4 interface is complete, equipped with HDMI 2.1 video interface, Type-C full-function interface and TF Card interface. The Type-C full-featured interface supports DP1.4 output and USB3.1 expansion, can be connected to a docking station, supports PD3.0 fast charging, and the HDMI interface supports HDMI2.1 video output. D4 supports simultaneous output of Type-C port and HDMI port, that is, D4 can be connected to two display devices at the same time (including two different types of GOOVIS headsets). GOOVISD4 supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, providing higher data transmission speed and stability. The D4 system has a built-in customized version of the application market and online theaters, which can install a large number of applications and watch genuine domestic and foreign theater blockbusters and classic movies. With a new UI design, the interface is more beautiful, supports the selection of cinema backgrounds, and meets the aesthetic needs of different users. D4 is equipped with Android 12 system, supports the installation of 64bit Android applications, gives full play to the D4's native performance, and obtains a better experience. Appearance, GOOVIS D4 adopts dark night soot color, the front buttons are simple and easy to operate. In addition to supporting high-performance video output, GOOVISD4 can also communicate with the headset through the Type-C interface, and receive the IMU sensor data of the headset. When connected to the GOOVIS G3Max headset, D4 will support dynamic desktops. In addition, the D4 is connected to the G3Max head-mounted display, and can connect to peripherals through Type-C on the head-mounted display, receive multi-mode peripherals for image data collection, and combine with the head-mounted display to expand the mixed reality (Mixed Reality) function. This also reflects the powerful multi-mode ecological support performance of D4. GOOVIS D4 will be released at the same time as GOOVIS G3 Max, the flagship high-definition head display that GOOVIS has built for three years, or will revolutionize the way of mobile viewing. At the same time, the combination of D4 and high-definition head-mounted display will build a multi-functional high-definition XR solution.

