Gordon Moore, the founder of Intel, has died

The American Gordon Moore, who in 1968 founded the chip giant Intel with Robert Noyce of which he was CEO from 1979 to 1987, has died in Hawaii at the age of 94. He is a very important figure in the world of information technology.

In fact, he developed the so-called “Moore’s First Law” which heralded a steady increase in the computing power of microchips. A point of reference for companies that produce microprocessors. Moore wrote in 1965 that: “Integrated circuits will lead to wonders such as home computers, automatic controls for automobiles, and personal portable communications equipment.”

All two decades before the PC revolution

And more than 40 years since the launch of Apple’s iPhone. Intel brought the first microprocessor to market in 1971 . Today the largest semiconductor manufacturer in the United States and the third largest in the world by revenue, behind South Korea’s Samsung and Taiwan’s TSMC.

Chips became more efficient and cheaper at an exponential rate, helping to drive global technological progress for half a century, until the advent of personal computers, and then the Internet and Silicon Valley giants like Apple, Facebook and Google. Through its foundation, Moore has donated more than $5 billion to various charitable projectsmostly related to environmental conservation and science.