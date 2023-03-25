Adjust the product structure to achieve low consumption and clean production, and lay out a new green and low-carbon track

Yueyang Forestry and Paper Transformation

Huasheng Online omni-media reporter Liu Yongtao Xu Dianbo

The cultural paper machine with the highest speed in the world, the largest daily production capacity and the most advanced control will be located in Yueyang.

On March 22, the launching ceremony of the first phase of the Yueyang Forestry and Paper Quality Improvement and Upgrading Comprehensive Technical Transformation Project with an annual output of 450,000 tons of cultural paper was held in Chenglingji Xingang District, Yueyang. The total investment of the project is 3.172 billion yuan, which is the largest investment in the history of Yueyang forestry and paper development.

Focusing on green development, Yueyang Forestry and Paper has undergone a gorgeous transformation.

Force cultural paper

Yueyang Forestry & Paper, formerly known as Yueyang Paper Mill, was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2004 and changed its name to Yueyang Forestry & Paper in 2011.

In the initial stage of listing, the profitability of Yueyang Forestry & Paper was relatively weak. With the adjustment of the industrial structure of the paper industry, the trend of industrial concentration, high-end products, and strong demand for cultural paper continues to deepen. Yueyang Forest & Paper has increased research and development to promote transformation and upgrading.

Strengthening the cultural paper sector has become the strategic choice of Yueyang Paper.

Yueyang Forestry & Paper’s cultural paper project with an annual output of 450,000 tons is expected to be completed in 2025. By then, the pulp and paper production capacity of Yueyang Forest & Paper will reach 2 million tons, making it one of the largest cultural paper bases in China.

The project overall introduces a high-grade cultural paper production line with an annual output of 450,000 tons. The design width of the paper machine is 10,515 mm, the design speed is 1,700 m/min, and the maximum daily production capacity is 1,802 tons.

According to industry insiders, from the perspective of demand, factors such as the increase in per capita paper reading volume in China, the weight of textbooks and supplementary books, and the increase in line spacing will all promote a substantial expansion of the cultural paper market.

The current leading products of Yueyang Forest & Paper include all-wood pulp offset paper, offset printing paper, Tianyue color painting paper, all-wood pulp pure paper, etc., which account for a relatively high proportion in the field of teaching materials and auxiliary paper. “Tianyue” brand all-wood pulp Pure paper is widely used in high-end book publishing, art yearbooks and other fields. The company’s products are also the preferred special paper for many red classics and key party building documents.

The market situation continues to improve, and the production and sales of forestry and paper in Yueyang are booming.

In 2022, Yueyang Forestry and Paper’s revenue will be 9.781 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 24.79%; net profit will be 621 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 105.60%.

As a member enterprise of China Chengtong Group, a state-owned enterprise, the annual production capacity of Yueyang forestry and paper has exceeded 1 million tons, and it owns nearly 2 million mu of forestland. The development of “integration of forestry, pulp and paper” continues to accelerate.

Zhu Bixin, chairman of China Chengtong Group, said that after the new project is put into operation, Yueyang Forest Paper will fully consolidate its position as a leading domestic cultural paper enterprise, and open up a new space for high-quality development by exploring the path of circular green economy in the paper industry.

Adhere to green development

my country is a big traditional papermaking country. In the traditional concept, the papermaking industry is an industry with high water consumption and high emissions.

Yueyang Forestry & Paper keeps in mind the entrustment of “protecting a clear river and clear water”, pays close attention to the active transformation of ecology, and strives to get rid of the “high water consumption” hat, realizes high-efficiency, low-consumption, and clean production, and forms a “pulp paper + ecology” as the main business The dual-core development industry structure of the business.

In order to save water resources and avoid water pollution, Yueyang Forest & Paper installed advanced papermaking white water (containing pulp fibers and chemical additives) recycling devices on the papermaking production line to recycle the white water, recycle the fibers, and reuse the white water , pollutants are largely removed.

The company fulfills the main responsibility of ecological environment protection, invests huge sums of money to introduce world-advanced pollution control technology and facilities, and reduces the discharge of waste water, waste gas and solid waste.

For wastewater treatment, Yueyang Forestry and Paper adheres to the principle of equal emphasis on source emission reduction and end treatment. On the one hand, we will implement emission reduction at the source, eliminate backward production capacity and production technology, and reduce the generation of pollutants from the source; on the other hand, we will continue to improve the construction of waste water treatment terminal treatment facilities, and have invested nearly 1 billion yuan in building a chemical pulping black liquor alkali recovery system, Anaerobic sewage treatment, aerobic sewage treatment and advanced treatment systems and other facilities, the level of enterprise wastewater treatment has reached the international first-class level.

Yueyang Forestry & Paper has voluntarily given up the chemical reed pulp with high cost performance but heavy pollution, and increased the development of paper types that are more closely related to people’s lives. The environmentally friendly copy paper, lightweight paper, book paper, offset paper series, and micro-coated paper series produced by the company are all typical green environmental protection products.

In the process of transformation and development, based on the forestry pulp and paper industry, Yueyang Forestry & Paper extends the industrial chain to the ecological industry, and gets involved in modern service industries such as forestry survey and design, forest carbon asset management, landscape design, garden engineering construction and maintenance, and ecological governance.

Relying on China Chengtong State-owned Assets Operation Platform, Yueyang Forest Paper acquired Chengtong Kaisheng Ecological Construction Co., Ltd., and the ecological business maintained stable growth.

Registered and established Yueyang Linzhi Tianyue Environmental Protection Branch, built three cascade utilization chains of integrated collaborative management of “materials, energy, and water resources”, and created a new engine for high-quality development of the enterprise; its subsidiary Shuangyang Hi-Tech has become a national-level specialized and special new company The “little giant” enterprise is moving towards ecological chemical industry; Maoyuan Forestry adheres to the whole forestry industry chain and diversified development and management ideas, and builds a service operation platform for ecological agriculture and forestry suppliers…

With ecological priority and green development, Yueyang Forestry and Paper has made strong strides.

Ye Meng, chairman of Yueyang Forestry & Paper, introduced that the company firmly follows the road of green development, which will drive the development of logistics, forestry, environmental protection, printing, packaging, chemical industry, machinery manufacturing, automatic control and other industries upstream and downstream, and contribute to high-quality development. strength”.

Expand carbon sink business

According to the forecast of industry experts, China‘s carbon emissions will reach about 10.4 billion tons in the peak stage. With the increase in market demand, the activity and price of carbon emission rights trading will further increase.

Taking the national “dual-carbon” strategy as the direction, Yueyang Forestry and Paper assumes the responsibility of central enterprises and lays out a new green and low-carbon track.

In December 2017, Yueyang Forestry & Paper ushered in the first carbon sink transaction income, becoming the first central enterprise in Hunan to enter the carbon trading market. In 2021, Yueyang Forestry and Paper will build a professional platform for carbon sink development—Senhai Carbon Sink, relying on its own forest resources, reserve carbon credits, carry out carbon sink business, and plan carbon finance.

Senhai Carbon Sink is committed to becoming a leading enterprise in the carbon sink industry, providing “carbon sink +” comprehensive integrated solutions. Senhai’s carbon sink business will extend to carbon sink development, carbon sink trading, carbon sink finance, carbon absorption and carbon capture technology, and other fields, to build a leading enterprise in forestry carbon sink development. It is estimated that by the end of 2025, a total of 50 million mu of forestry carbon sinks will be signed.

In 2022, Senhai Carbon Sink will sign 9 formal development contracts, covering an area of ​​35.11 million mu, including 2.56 million mu of farmland.

Industry experts believe that my country’s unified carbon emissions trading market is the largest carbon market covering greenhouse gas emissions in the world. With the improvement of the domestic carbon market mechanism and social and economic development, the market has broad prospects.

China Chengtong Group will take this Yueyang forestry and paper project as an opportunity to give full play to the platform role and capital advantages of state-owned capital operation companies, focus on the national “dual carbon” strategy, strengthen the pulp and paper industry, and promote the development of Yueyang forestry and paper to new heights steps.

Cao Puhua, secretary of the Yueyang Municipal Party Committee, believes that since its establishment, Yueyang Forestry and Paper has always taken root in Yueyang, insisting on surpassing with “smart manufacturing”, leading with quality, and winning with paper products. Release the kinetic energy of “dare to do”, turn the window of opportunity period into a golden period of transformation, and turn the new track of the industry into a fast track for leapfrogging.