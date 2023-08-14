Gorillas annoy suppliers with bad payment practices

Merged grocery delivery companies Getir and Gorillas are under pressure to cut costs. Despite austerity measures, suppliers apparently could not be paid on time.

Empty shelves in the supermarket are actually considered to be over after the pandemic period. With the fast delivery service Gorialls, however, customers have to be prepared for bottlenecks again. Anyone looking for fresh products such as eggs, cheese, cold cuts, yoghurt or bread in the app will not find anything in stock in many cities. Instead, manufacturers such as Rügenwalder, Alnatura, Alpro and Molkerei Müller initially no longer appear to be supplying the online supermarket.

The reason: Gorillas has been in arrears with suppliers for months, so business partners have temporarily stopped delivering food. Sources close to the company said so to the Handelsblatt. A spokesman for Gorillas did not want to comment on the payment problems, but was confident that gaps in the range would be closed again in the next few weeks, writes the Handelsblatt. Doubts are spreading among investors, however. “If you can’t pay your suppliers, it’s not clear if there’s a future – unless someone gives you money,” a shareholder told Handelsblatt.

The financial future of the Turkish food delivery service Getir, which took over Gorillas in April, is also uncertain. The company is busy curbing the money burn on a monthly basis in order to attract main investor Mubadala Investment from Abu Dhabi for further financing. Getir is said to burn 80 to 100 million euros per month the Handelsblatt citing insiders reported.

The company’s austerity course now envisages halting expansion in other countries and reducing its own warehouses. The delivery service has already withdrawn from Spain, Portugal and France. The Netherlands and Italy could follow next. This is accompanied by the cuts in thousands of jobs.

Getir is negotiating with investors over a three-digit million amount

According to information from the start-up scene, Getir is currently in concrete talks with investors regarding a financing round. A three-digit million amount should give the company more air. According to the latest information from the Handelsblatt, however, the amount potentially contributed by Mubadala is less than 100 million and may only be provided in individual installments. People from the financing environment confirmed to the newspaper that an agreement was still not in sight. Getir received its last injection of funding of $768 million in spring 2022. Since it was founded in 2015, the company has received a total of around $2 billion.

Like gorillas, Getir is now increasingly getting into trouble with food suppliers, which is also reflected in the first gaps in the product range. Insiders mentioned to the Handelsblatt that Getir had recently exhausted payment terms. For competitors Flink, in which Rewe holds more than ten percent of the shares and supplies food directly, the connection to retail could prove to be an advantage in the market in the future.

