Götze on the startup package: Comprehensive improvements for company start-ups and employee participation

Götze on the startup package: Comprehensive improvements for company start-ups and employee participation

Greens: Start-up foundations are made easier and make Austria more attractive as a business location

Vienna (OTS) Today the ministers Zadic and Kocher presented a comprehensive start-up package and sent it for assessment. “I am delighted that this comprehensive package is finally available. In this way, we create excellent framework conditions for start-ups and make a significant contribution to making Austria more attractive as a business location,” says Elisabeth Götze, spokeswoman for the Greens for business and innovation.

The new legal form “flexible corporation” builds on the proven GmbH and expands it with the advantages of corporations. “The best of both worlds” is very apt here. “In addition to reducing the share capital to EUR 10,000, there is also the opportunity for employees to participate in the company’s success. This is an important concern nowadays – on the part of both employers and employees. It was important to us to put the tax aspects on a new legal footing, which are now anchored in income tax law,” explains Götze.

“In intensive discussions with the stakeholders, the best solution was worked out together. The appraisal can show further potential for improvement, which we will take a closer look at after the deadline,” says Götze.

