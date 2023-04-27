Government – Associations criticize planned immigration law for skilled workers

Business associations have criticized the federal government’s planned Skilled Immigration Act as insufficient. “The path is still paved with too many difficulties and potholes for immigrants to take it on the scale hoped for,” said Crafts President Dittrich.

Business associations have criticized the federal government’s planned Skilled Immigration Act as inadequate. “The path is still paved with too many difficulties and potholes for immigrants to take it on the scale hoped for,” said Jörg Dittrich, President of the Central Association of German Crafts (ZDH), the editorial network Germany (Thursday editions). “The visa procedures continue to take too long, the immigration authorities are overburdened and there is still no culture of welcome in Germany that would make Germany appear more attractive to immigrants.”

Dittrich called for a simplification of immigration law: “In order for the new regulations to take effect in companies, immigration law must be made less bureaucratic.”

On Thursday, the Bundestag will debate the traffic light coalition’s draft law for easier immigration for skilled workers for the first time. The law is intended to make it easier and more attractive for qualified workers from abroad to take up a job in Germany – it is also intended to remedy the lack of personnel in many German companies. Among other things, the coalition wants to introduce a points system based on the Canadian model and facilitate the recognition of foreign professional qualifications.

The general manager of the Central Association of the German Construction Industry, Felix Pakleppa, also expressed criticism of the draft law. “For the immigration of non-European skilled workers, the sole criterion is the existence of formal qualifications. The law falls short in practice,” he explained.

There are “a lot of people willing to immigrate with many years of professional experience on foreign construction sites”. However, if they lack the formal qualifications, they are denied access to the German labor market.

HOME PAGE