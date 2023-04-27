Home » Government – Associations criticize planned immigration law for skilled workers
Business

Government – Associations criticize planned immigration law for skilled workers

by admin
Government – Associations criticize planned immigration law for skilled workers

Craftsman in a building Image: AFP

Business associations have criticized the federal government’s planned Skilled Immigration Act as insufficient. “The path is still paved with too many difficulties and potholes for immigrants to take it on the scale hoped for,” said Crafts President Dittrich.

Business associations have criticized the federal government’s planned Skilled Immigration Act as inadequate. “The path is still paved with too many difficulties and potholes for immigrants to take it on the scale hoped for,” said Jörg Dittrich, President of the Central Association of German Crafts (ZDH), the editorial network Germany (Thursday editions). “The visa procedures continue to take too long, the immigration authorities are overburdened and there is still no culture of welcome in Germany that would make Germany appear more attractive to immigrants.”

Dittrich called for a simplification of immigration law: “In order for the new regulations to take effect in companies, immigration law must be made less bureaucratic.”

On Thursday, the Bundestag will debate the traffic light coalition’s draft law for easier immigration for skilled workers for the first time. The law is intended to make it easier and more attractive for qualified workers from abroad to take up a job in Germany – it is also intended to remedy the lack of personnel in many German companies. Among other things, the coalition wants to introduce a points system based on the Canadian model and facilitate the recognition of foreign professional qualifications.

The general manager of the Central Association of the German Construction Industry, Felix Pakleppa, also expressed criticism of the draft law. “For the immigration of non-European skilled workers, the sole criterion is the existence of formal qualifications. The law falls short in practice,” he explained.

See also  At least 20 dead and 300 injured in the earthquake in southwest Pakistan destroyed government buildings_Balochistan

There are “a lot of people willing to immigrate with many years of professional experience on foreign construction sites”. However, if they lack the formal qualifications, they are denied access to the German labor market.

HOME PAGE

You may also like

EFSA: 2.1% of fruit and vegetables contain pesticides...

Consumers – News: Federal Court of Justice negotiates...

Bitcoin on the rise with the banking crisis,...

Chancellor Scholz sees the sale of the Viessmann...

Pd, Guerini’s farewell is now feared. And it’s...

The quality and efficiency of banking and insurance...

Politics – Colombia’s President Petro exchanges seven ministers

Ukraine claps fists with the West and demands...

Viessmann: Jens Südekum – “The Asians are already...

Bankrupt companies: tarot business of liquidators who sell...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy