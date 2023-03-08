Home Business Government bonds, 6.5 billion annual BOTs in auction on Friday
Government bonds, 6.5 billion annual BOTs in auction on Friday

Next Friday, March 10, 6.5 billion 12-month BOTs will be auctioned. The Ministry of Economy and Finance adding that the regulation it is scheduled for 14 March, the date on which similar securities for 6.0 billion euro mature.

The auction comes after the success of Btp Italia. The latest issue of Btp Italy it filled up among small savers already on the first day of placement. Orders totaled €3.637 billion, with 132,334 contracts signed. The first of the three days dedicated to retail was therefore a success: the November issue, in fact, had led to orders for 3.184 billion euro, with just over 103,000 contracts signed.

Telemarket

