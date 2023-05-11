Home » Government bonds, it’s “fever” from Btp: that’s why they agree
Government bonds, it’s “fever” from Btp: that’s why they agree

It is “fever” from Btp for Italian savers, as demonstrated by the latest placements made by the Treasury. As often happens, as if it were a safe haven asset like gold, we turn to the ‘Goods’ of the State in ‘difficult’ or uncertain times such as the current one, characterized by equity markets that do not appear to be embarking on a clear upward trend, by inflation which does not start to fall decisively, by the specter of a recession or at least of weak growth of the global economy.

BTPs, in their various formulas (‘Italia’, ‘Valore’, various maturities), fin effect, they provide guarantees to that profile of saver who seeks a stable and lasting return over timewhich gives little risk of erosion of the invested capital, and the possibility of getting your money back as quickly and painlessly as possible.

With the Btp Italia, for example, the inflation threat is eliminated, in the light of the fact that with the increase in the cost of living, the guaranteed return to the subscriber also increases. Specifically, the BTP Italia pays interest every 6 months at a fixed rate on the capital revalued on the basis of inflation for the reference semester.

