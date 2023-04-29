Home » Government, Ciriani: “Absences? A very serious mistake. Everyone’s fault”
Government, Ciriani: "Absences? A very serious mistake. Everyone's fault"

Government, Ciriani: "Absences? A very serious mistake. Everyone's fault"

Giorgia Meloni and Luca Ciriani

Minister Ciriani’s anger: “Impossible to imagine such a thing”

“It was impossible to imagine something like this happening. The deputies had been notified by email, by whatsapp, in party chats, by group leaders, by departments. What happened can be guessed: in the Chamber, unlike the Senate, there is the feeling and by now the habit of having a large majority, and this can lead to irresponsible behaviour”. So Luca Ciriani, Minister of Relations with Parliament , in the Corriere della Sera.

“It’s very serious, there’s no justification. President Meloni was rightly angry: she is working tirelessly for the country, she was in an important bilateral agreement, these things are certainly not pleasant”. In FdI, absences were contained, much higher than those of Northern League and Azzurri: what does this mean? “I would not throw the cross on this or that group, we are a majority and we must act united, always. The behavior of those who skipped the vote was very serious, both experienced and in their first term”.

There are those who, like the group leader of FdI Foti, have also given responsibility to the opposition. Agree? “They are real objections, but in this case I don’t feel like giving responsibility to the opposition. The opposition does its job, we do ours. And it is up to the majority to ensure that their measures have the votes and are self-sufficient”.

