Government could cut money for fast mainframes

Quantum computers have a potential similar to that of artificial intelligence. But the European market leader is now warning of government austerity measures. There is a threat of a sellout of the cutting-edge technology abroad.

The American government has just demonstrated the importance of quantum computing for the future. Because the hardware and software for this technology is on the list for which US President Joe Biden has signed an investment ban in China. The reason: No American money should help Beijing to get access to technologies that can play a crucial role in military conflicts.

The attention deserves: Quantum computers are considered the next evolution of computing because they are able to perform significantly more complex calculations in a fraction of the time that traditional computers require. That’s why governments around the world are investing a lot of research money in the big breakthrough. Private companies have also entered the race: In America, IBM is considered the leader, and the tech company Google is also working on it.

