Government, extended social bonus for bills. Stricter highway code

Energy: draft Legislative Decree, extended to third quarter, social bonus for bills and 5% VAT on gas

The Council of Ministers has passed a series of important measures. Here they are in detail.

Energy: draft Legislative Decree, extended to third quarter, social bonus for bills and 5% VAT on gas

“For the third quarter of the year 2023, the concessions relating to the tariffs for the supply of electricity recognized to economically disadvantaged domestic customers and to domestic customers in serious health conditions” and “the compensation for the supply of natural gas” “are restated by the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment, taking into account the provisions of the same Authority in implementation of Article 1, paragraph 18, of the same Law No. 197 of 29 December 2022, within the limit of 110 million euros for the ‘year 2023”.

This can be read in a draft of the decree law ‘Urgent provisions to support households and businesses for the purchase of electricity and natural gas, as well as on legislative deadlines’, being examined by tonight’s Council of Ministers. Furthermore, “in order to contain the effects of price increases in the natural gas sector for the third quarter of 2023, the Regulatory Authority for energy, networks and the environment will keep the rates of the tariff components at zero for the same quarter relating to general system charges for the gas sector”. Furthermore, for gas (as well as for “district heating or the supply of thermal energy produced with methane gas”) the reduction in VAT to 5 per cent is confirmed for the next quarter as well. The charges for the measures in question amount to approximately 775 million.

Road safety: legislative decree scheme, reform of the points-based driving license system

Redefine the discipline on driving license suspension, starting with a reform of the points driving license system. This is what the draft of the road safety bill viewed by LaPresse and currently being examined by the CDM provides. A new article 218-ter is thus inserted, according to which, if the score on the licence, at the time the offense is ascertained, is less than 20 points, the license is suspended, in addition to the administrative fine and the application of additional accessory sanctions.

Furthermore, the duration of the suspension of the license is regulated, from seven to fifteen days depending on the case, parameterizing it to the number of points possessed by the perpetrator of the offense at the time of the assessment. The duration of the suspension doubles (and therefore ranges from 14 to 30 days respectively) in the event that the driver is responsible for a road accident, even if no other people or things are involved in this event.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

