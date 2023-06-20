Home » Government – Faeser and Haldenwang present a report on the protection of the constitution
President of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution Thomas Haldenwang Image: AFP

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) and the President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), Thomas Haldenwang, will present the 2022 report on the protection of the Constitution on Tuesday (10.30 a.m.). Traditionally, the annual report of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution deals in detail with right-wing extremism, left-wing extremism and radical Islamism. The annual report of the Federal Criminal Police Office presented in May had already shown that the number of politically motivated crimes had reached a new high in 2022.

Disinformation campaigns by Russia aimed at destabilizing the democratic system are also likely to play a role in the report for the protection of the constitution, as are cyber attacks on companies or authorities.

