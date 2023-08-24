Government, Fazzolari head of communications. Then Meloni promotes his sister

Government, Meloni’s “reshuffle”. Change the head of communication

Georgia Melons decided to make some major changes inside of the organization chart of the government but also his own match. He promoted two key figures, namely his loyal undersecretary Giovanbattista Fazzolari and his sister Ariadne Meloni. Revolution in the Palace Chigi: from 1 September Fazzolari will become the government’s communication coordinator. Thus – from what is known to the Sheet – Giorgia decided Melons. The order has arrived last August 3rd during a very restricted meeting at the end of the Council of Ministers. Fazzolari will take care “of give the political line of the government and of organize the whole communication machine“.

This is yet another promotion in the field of the Melonian falcon, alter ego of the mild Alfredo Mantovano, a man of codes and mediations. The appointment will not have a formal follow-up, as the undersecretary already has the mandate to implement the programme, which he will keep. The turning point comes in conjunction with the departure of Mario Sechi: the journalist, as is known, will leave the position of head of the government press office after less than seven months to become director of Libero from early September.

Read also: Minimum wage, Calenda against Renzi. “Populist? For him it was indispensable”

Read also: Meloni reassures Zelensky: “Without hesitation alongside Ukraine”

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

