Government – Geywitz insists on municipal right of first refusal for residential buildings

Federal Building Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) insists on the restoration of the municipal right of first refusal for residential buildings in milieu protection areas. This project “is important to me,” Geywitz told the newspapers of the Funke media group on Friday. “Because that’s an important tool for the municipalities to get affordable housing.” Your ministry had already presented a first draft bill in April 2022 and given it to the other departments for approval.

She hopes that progress will be made quickly, Geywitz told the newspapers – “for the benefit of the tenants”.

The background to the project is a judgment by the Federal Administrative Court of November 2021. It overturned the previous practice of many municipalities of buying apartment buildings if there were fears that private investors would crowd out the residents. Since then, municipalities have only been able to exercise their right of first refusal if a building is largely empty or has fallen into disrepair, but no longer if a city expects sharp rent increases.

Geywitz told the Funke newspapers that within nine months, residential buildings in six large cities could not be secured in more than 450 cases. She referred to an evaluation by the Federal Institute for Research on Building, Urban Affairs and Spatial Development (BBSR). If the law planned by Geywitz were already in force, the municipalities would have had the opportunity to purchase the residential buildings in these cases.

