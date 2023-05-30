Government, industry, academia, research and application gather at the Brain-Computer Interface Innovation and Development Forum to jointly draw a blueprint for technological and industrial innovation-Qianlong.com.cn

Source Title: Government, Industry, University, Research and Application Gather at Brain-Computer Interface Innovation and Development Forum to Co-Draw a Blueprint for Technology and Industrial Innovation

As an important strategic direction of a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, accelerating the development of future industries represented by brain-computer interfaces, forming breakthrough scientific research results and innovative applications, has become a strategic need for innovative development. During the Zhongguancun Forum, the Brain-Computer Interface Innovation and Development Forum was held on the 29th. Guests from government, industry, academia, research and application focused on cutting-edge scientific issues, industrial innovation practices, standardization and ethics, explored collaborative innovation mechanisms, and jointly drew a blueprint for technological and industrial innovation. The application is still in the clinical trial stage The so-called brain-computer interface is the connection path created between the human or animal brain and external devices. This kind of brain machine that does not depend on the normal output pathway of the brain is a new communication and control technology. Zhao Zhiguo, chief engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said at the forum that the brain-computer interface, as a cutting-edge emerging technology of deep cross-integration of life sciences and information technology, is oriented to the frontiers of world science and technology, to the main battlefield of the economy, to the major needs of the country, and to the lives and health of the people. Important fields are also future industrial fields that foster new drivers of economic development and create new competitive advantages. Looking back on the development of brain-computer interface in the past 100 years, the technology of brain-computer interface has developed rapidly in the past 20 years, and the application field is gradually expanding. Zhao Jizong, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and executive member of the World Federation of Neurosurgery, said: “Compared with the international community, we should be synchronized.” In his view, the brain-computer interface can provide brain function damage to patients by establishing a connection between the brain and the machine. Recovery brings good news. Although the application is still in the stage of clinical trials, many technical and ethical issues have yet to be resolved, but with the deepening of brain research, the future application of brain-computer interface in the medical field has broad prospects. Gao Xiaorong, a tenured professor at Tsinghua University, stated in the report “50 Years of Brain-Computer Interfaces” that brain-computer interfaces can widely drive the development of scientific research, medical care, education, industry, and entertainment. With the rapid development of artificial intelligence, human-computer interaction has become more and more important, and the brain-computer interface is the ultimate form of human-computer interaction and human-artificial intelligence interaction. “In the past half a century, the brain-computer interface has achieved a breakthrough from science fiction to industrial implementation, from 0 to 1, and then from 1 to 2.” Gao Xiaorong said. Technical problems need to strengthen research breakthroughs Medical health is still the most direct and main application field of brain-computer interface technology, but there is also the possibility of expanding into new fields. Wu Xia, a professor of Beijing Normal University and chief scientist of Beijing Huanao Technology Development Co., Ltd., said at the forum that the exploration of brain-computer interface in industrial safety monitoring can be used not only for personnel safety monitoring, such as vital signs, fatigue state, and state of consciousness, but also for Production safety monitoring, such as attention levels, working memory, emotional state, etc. For example, in scenarios such as tunnel construction, mining, foundation pit operations, and power inspections, construction workers wear brain-computer interface helmets, and the command center can monitor production safety through the platform. At present, it has been applied in tunnel construction sites such as Guangzhou Metro Line 11 and Beijing Metro Line 13. But she also said that the brain-computer interface still faces many technical difficulties in terms of hardware, algorithms, and systems. The brain has 80 billion to 100 billion neurons, and each neuron is connected to about 10,000 neurons. It is also very difficult to analyze the data collected by the brain-computer interface. Which signals are useful? Which ones are useless? The interplay between signals is still poorly understood. Academician Zhao Jizong said that the communication rate of the brain-computer interface is still low at present, and the establishment of an efficient information exchange channel between the brain and the machine is the key to realizing a high-performance brain-computer interface. The challenge is that implantable electrodes face surgical risks, the possibility of an immune reaction or infection after implantation, and signal degradation over time. However, the quality of EEG signals obtained by non-invasive methods is poor, and they are easily subject to external interference, resulting in inaccurate signals. In the future, if the brain-computer interface technology is to serve more patients, it must take the road of industrialization. This requires the government to participate in coordinated development. On the one hand, it conducts basic research on chips and materials, and on the other hand, it combines cutting-edge technologies with industries to achieve implementation. Academician Zhao Jizong said that solving this series of problems requires the close cooperation of physicians, scientists, engineers, ethicists, governments and patient rights groups to jointly promote the healthy and rapid development of brain-computer interfaces. Integrating innovation to accelerate the pace of industrial landing More than 3 months ago, the Brain-Computer Interface Industry Alliance was established. This organization, jointly initiated and established by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology and dozens of universities, scientific research institutions, and enterprises in related fields, aims to play the role of a bridge between government, industry, academia, and research, and provide my country’s brain-computer interface, brain-computer interaction, and brain-computer Plan the layout of the intelligent field, provide supporting suggestions, strengthen cross-field and cross-industry exchanges, and promote technological innovation and application exploration. “Overall, the investment market’s confidence in brain-computer interface technology continues to increase.” On the same day, Zhang Qian, deputy secretary-general of the Brain-Computer Interface Industry Alliance, said in the release of the “Research Report on Brain-Computer Interface Innovation and Intellectual Property Rights” that in recent years, the capital market has Optimistic about the development prospects of neurotechnology represented by brain-computer interface, the related investment amount and number of investments are increasing, and the number of neuro-related startups under capital incubation is also increasing year by year. Statistics show that as of April this year, there have been 1,394 brain-computer interface-related financing events around the world, most of which are mainly seed rounds and A rounds. Integration and innovation has accelerated the pace of industrial landing. The reporter learned that continuous innovation in software and hardware, continuous breakthroughs in miniaturization and wireless technology, increasingly diverse neuroimaging methods, rapid advances in artificial intelligence computing capabilities, and multidisciplinary innovation and progress have enabled the industry to understand brain physiology on an unprecedented scale and precision. and etiology, thereby promoting the technological development and industrial implementation of brain-computer interface. Brain-computer interface technology involves functional exploration and intervention on the advanced cognitive functions and psychological states of the brain, and ethics is also an unavoidable issue in the development process. The “Brain-Computer Interface Ethical Principles and Governance Proposals” issued by this forum puts forward the ethical principles of non-harm, respect for autonomy, privacy protection, transparency and openness, and fairness and justice, as well as related governance suggestions. He Jianghong, Chairman of the Science Popularization and Technology Ethics Working Group of the Brain-Computer Interface Industry Alliance and Chief Physician of Neurosurgery at Beijing Tiantan Hospital Affiliated to Capital Medical University, said that the proposal aims to promote the widespread application of the brain-computer interface ethical governance system in scientific research, clinical and other scenarios. Consensus, on the other hand, hopes to attract more subjects to pay attention to brain-computer interface and actively participate in ethical co-governance.

