Government, Landini’s attack: “He defends pirate contracts, unions that do not represent anyone are invited to the tables”

The government is defending pirated contracts. At the tables he is convening unions that do not represent anyone, “new”, which even in some cases “sign the pirate contracts”. This is the denunciation of the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, interviewed in Metropolis on Repubblica.it. Calling the tables with the executive “fake”, Landini reiterated the need for a law on representation, to make contracts and the minimum wage within them mandatory by law.

“In a country that has 100 billion in tax evasion, the real transversal operation that the government is carrying out is building a social bloc around the slogan: anyone who doesn’t pay taxes is smart”, continued Landini. «The message also for the South is not to fight illegality but to ‘get smart’. It is a regression with respect to the contents and ethical values ​​of the Constitution », he adds.

