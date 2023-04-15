Home » Government, “less taxes in 2024”. But the unions confirm the strikes
Taxman, Leo: “With Nadef resources for tax reduction in 2024”

“In November we will have public finance data and therefore the elements concerning growth, the deficit/GDP ratio” and those resources “will be set aside for tax reductions”. The Deputy Minister of Economy said it, Maurizio Leomeeting the Confcommercio Council on issues of tax reform.

“We will see the resources that will be exactly identified with the Update Note al Defthe update note will have to be presented in November, and on the basis of those data we could say the tax reduction measures we will take in 2024,” he explained.

Def, Bombardieri: “There remain all the reasons to mobilize”

“As soon as they are made available we will read the texts carefully, but at the moment all the reasons for ours remain confirmed mobilization“. So the general secretary of the Uil, Pierpaolo Bombardieriafter the launch of the Defstating that “we will verify, in detail, what the 3 billion means for the cut the tax wedge expected and what concrete impact they will have on wages”.

Then, he continues, “there would be no resources for the tax reform, which we continue to demand for a structural reduction in taxes on employees and retirees. No answer is given on the pensions and welfare chapter”.

Def, Sbarra: “Insufficient, but good resources on the wedge”

“We are waiting to know the official text of the Def approved by cabinet. From the news, it seems to us that the system is still insufficient to face the many challenges and dossiers that we have opened”. The general secretary of the Cisl, Luigi Barraon the sidelines of the general union council in Veneto.

Per Baron the other hand, “an investment of three billion aimed at reducing the tax wedge. It is a demand that we have been advocating as trade unions for some time. The hope is that these resources will go to support salaries, salaries and cut the wedge on the work component”.

