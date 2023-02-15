Government: Read in the NYT, Meloni was better than expected

Giorgia Meloni was “better than we expected” on economic and financial matters. Enrico said so Readsecretary of the Democratic Party, according to reports from the New York Times. Readcontinues the US newspaper, stated that the Meloni has abandoned his clearly declared aggression towards the European Union, deciding to “follow the rules” and avoiding “making mistakes”. For Read“the reality is that you are strong. You are on your honeymoon, without an alternative within the majority and with the opposition divided”.

However, this is not an endorsement, also because Read“like other critics of the government, he stresses that there is also much to worry about on issues such as immigration, justice and the rights of homosexuals and abortion, even if he acknowledged that in these sectors “nothing has been done so far spectacular, nothing dramatic,” recalls the New York Times.

