Home Business Government, Letta’s praise to the New York Times: “Meloni better than expected”
Business

Government, Letta’s praise to the New York Times: “Meloni better than expected”

by admin
Government, Letta’s praise to the New York Times: “Meloni better than expected”

Government: Read in the NYT, Meloni was better than expected

Giorgia Meloni was “better than we expected” on economic and financial matters. Enrico said so Readsecretary of the Democratic Party, according to reports from the New York Times. Readcontinues the US newspaper, stated that the Meloni has abandoned his clearly declared aggression towards the European Union, deciding to “follow the rules” and avoiding “making mistakes”. For Read“the reality is that you are strong. You are on your honeymoon, without an alternative within the majority and with the opposition divided”.

However, this is not an endorsement, also because Read“like other critics of the government, he stresses that there is also much to worry about on issues such as immigration, justice and the rights of homosexuals and abortion, even if he acknowledged that in these sectors “nothing has been done so far spectacular, nothing dramatic,” recalls the New York Times.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Weilai Automobile: The price of the remodeled models in May will be increased, and the price of the models on sale will be dynamically decided - Teller Report

You may also like

Alberto Genovese returns to prison. Here’s who the...

The FED inflation target is a mistake!Wall Street...

Airbus receives maxi order for 250 new aircraft...

Tim beats estimates, in 2022 revenues from services...

Conti Tim better than expected, the Cdp V&A...

Yingwei Financial Market Express: Although US inflation has...

Salvini takes Rai: “Enough with the super salaries,...

Streaming TV chosen by 72% of Italians. Traditional?...

OVS continues Buyback, having reached 5% of the...

Yunda Express said that the Shanghai outlets gradually...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy