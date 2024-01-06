Government Maintains Fuel Prices for Next Week, Subsidizing Over 100 Million Pesos

Government Subsidizes Fuels to Maintain Stable Prices

SANTO DOMINGO- The Vice Minister of Internal Trade, Ramón Pérez Fermín, announced that regular and premium gasoline, as well as two types of diesel, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas, will maintain their prices for next week. This comes as the government has made an effort to subsidize the prices of certain fuels, sacrificing over 100 million pesos to ensure stability and alleviate the economic burden on citizens.

Fermín stated, “During this seven-day period we will be subsidizing regular diesel for a value of more than 14 pesos, optimal diesel for more than 6 pesos per gallon, and in the case of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for about 3 pesos per gallon.”

The current prices for various fuels are as follows:

– Premium gasoline: 290.10 pesos per gallon, maintains its price.

– Regular gasoline: 272.50 per gallon, maintains its price.

– Regular diesel: 221.60 per gallon, maintains its price.

– Optimal diesel: 239.10 per gallon, maintains its price.

– Avtur: 189.61 pesos per gallon, down 5.28 pesos.

– Kerosene: 219.50 pesos per gallon, down 5.90 pesos.

– Fuel oil #6: 158.18 pesos per gallon, down 1.69 pesos.

– Fuel oil 1%S: 171.97 pesos per gallon, down 1.75 pesos.

– Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG): 132.60 pesos per gallon, maintains its price.

– Natural gas: 43.97 pesos per m3, maintains its price.

The government’s efforts to maintain stable fuel prices will provide relief for consumers in the upcoming week.

AN/AM

