Government, Mantovano: “Everything cannot be decided in Brussels”

The Tempi festival in Caorle began with Alfredo Mantovano

Tunisia and Libya, justice reform and surrogacy, demographic winter and Meloni government programs. It started with Alfredo Mantovano the Tempi party in Caorle, which spoke of “Politics to the test”. The undersecretary to the Prime Minister was the protagonist of the first meeting of “Call things by their name”, the second edition of the Luigi Amicone Prize in the Venetian town. The site reports it Dagospy.

Mantovano: «Because Meloni is in the crosshairs»

Before a large and attentive audience, Mantovano spoke about the challenges and responsibilities of these first few months at Palazzo Chigi: «For the first time in years there is a government supported by a clear majority, intent on respecting the commitments undertaken in the countryside electoral. It should be the rule, but the last eleven years have shown that this rule has not been respected, having had governments not expressing a vote”.

They don’t like this, explained Mantovano: «There is an anti-Italian “party” which does not present itself in the elections, a transversal grouping with a precise vision of history, which thinks that Italy is the wrong country», a “party” which recognizes itself in “Manifesto of Ventotene”, an over-quoted and too little-read document, in which the authors, Spinelli and Rossi, clearly state that the people do not know precisely what to want and what to do: «The people are not able to make their choices, if it does it is dangerous and needs to be redirected, even the color of the flowers to be planted in the garden outside must be decided in Brussels – this is the logic of the Pnrr: if you don’t do as I say, I’ll take away your funds».

Subscribe to the newsletter

