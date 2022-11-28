«We need the best energies of this nation, I am sure Confindustria will be the protagonist of this path. The doors of government will always be open” for you. Thus the premier Giorgia Meloni, at the general assembly of Confindustria Veneto Est. “No one knows better than those who do business how important it is to respect the commitments made, we want to respect the commitments made with the Italian citizens”, added the premier. «Together we have to think about setting goals and find solutions to get to those goals. The challenge to dialogue is not formal », she continued: « I would really like it to be possible to reason as people, worlds that reason towards the same objectives, for answers that serve the productive world and beyond. Because we are aware that if the industry does well, the nation does too. Then it is up to politics to make a synthesis and take responsibility for choices. I intend to take them even if it costs in electoral terms”

“We are ready to do what is right for the nation and not for us. This is also demonstrated by the choice made on the Citizenship Income. Reaffirming with this choice that the government intends to rebuild a culture and a work ethic, and to do it together with those who do business and those who produce, is an important signal”, continued Meloni. «There are various objectives that we want to achieve, on which the relationship with your world is fundamental, starting from the industrial strategy». “We can also have a limited discussion on daily needs, but the great challenge of discussion today is thinking about strategy – he added: this nation hasn’t had an industrial strategy for too long”.