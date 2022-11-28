Home Business Government, Meloni to Confindustria: “Doors always open, ready to make choices even with costs in electoral terms”
Business

Government, Meloni to Confindustria: “Doors always open, ready to make choices even with costs in electoral terms”

by admin
Government, Meloni to Confindustria: “Doors always open, ready to make choices even with costs in electoral terms”

«We need the best energies of this nation, I am sure Confindustria will be the protagonist of this path. The doors of government will always be open” for you. Thus the premier Giorgia Meloni, at the general assembly of Confindustria Veneto Est. “No one knows better than those who do business how important it is to respect the commitments made, we want to respect the commitments made with the Italian citizens”, added the premier. «Together we have to think about setting goals and find solutions to get to those goals. The challenge to dialogue is not formal », she continued: « I would really like it to be possible to reason as people, worlds that reason towards the same objectives, for answers that serve the productive world and beyond. Because we are aware that if the industry does well, the nation does too. Then it is up to politics to make a synthesis and take responsibility for choices. I intend to take them even if it costs in electoral terms”

“We are ready to do what is right for the nation and not for us. This is also demonstrated by the choice made on the Citizenship Income. Reaffirming with this choice that the government intends to rebuild a culture and a work ethic, and to do it together with those who do business and those who produce, is an important signal”, continued Meloni. «There are various objectives that we want to achieve, on which the relationship with your world is fundamental, starting from the industrial strategy». “We can also have a limited discussion on daily needs, but the great challenge of discussion today is thinking about strategy – he added: this nation hasn’t had an industrial strategy for too long”.

See also  A cautious start to the week for EU stock exchanges. In Milan, eyes on Carige

You may also like

Li Nan: If the iPhone 15 is still...

Benchmark iPhone14/14 Pro!Exposure of Mi 13/13 Pro in...

Lavazza aims at the online market: purchase proposal...

Ikea ready to reduce prices in the wake...

Between unemployed and discouraged nearly 5 million people...

Gentiloni relaunches the use of the Pos, the...

Profit Group (00406) released its interim results. The...

Maneuver, spending cuts appear for prisons, wiretapping and...

Apple in China in times of Covid: production...

Lancia debuts the Pu+Ra Zero stylistic language for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy