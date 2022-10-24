Over the weekend, the Meloni government was formed, an expression of the right-wing coalition that won the majority in the elections on 25 September.

The Minister of Finance will be Giancarlo Giorgetti, a member of the Northern League led by Salvini. Giorgetti is internationally known and belongs to the moderate wing of the party. He is known for his largely conservative stances, especially on budget matters, and is relatively pro-business. “As a result, his appointment is favorable to the market. Consistency with the previous government’s message on EU funds and energy policy will be the first points on the market radar ”, remarks Algebris’ global credit strategy team.

The remaining ministries are less relevant to the markets, but are made up of relatively high-level politicians or party leaders. “We believe that overall the new ruling coalition is making good strides towards a credible and market-friendly approach. The budget for 2023 and the implementation of an energy policy will be the key points to keep an eye on, ”adds Algebris.