Government must work properly and maintain democratic processes

Government must work properly and maintain democratic processes

Preventing the committee of inquiry into the role of current Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the cum-ex tax scandal does not correspond to a transparent and rule-based way of governing.

All examples that feed the cliché that a dog does not reliably look after the sausage stock. But a government that appears with a will to reform and sometimes with a moral imperative must pay even more attention to reliability. Anyone who disregards democracy and its standards harms it and helps its opponents.

