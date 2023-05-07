Home » Government, ok to the “Fuortes standard”. Gdf, the new commander does not pass
Government, ok to the “Fuortes standard”. Gdf, the new commander does not pass

Government, ok to the “Fuortes standard”. Gdf, the new commander does not pass

Among the provisions expected in the CDM today the Fuortes decree: the ball of Rai nominations is underway

The Council of Ministers has not proceeded with the appointment of the new Commander of the Guardia di Finanza. “It wasn’t on the agenda,” explains a government source. The Council of Ministers instead gave the green light to the so-called ‘Fuortes standard’.

The game therefore still remains open on the name of the new prefect of Rome, as well as the new commander of the Guardia di Finanza.

Government, green light from CDM for INPS and Inail commissioner

“In relation to the governance of public social security institutions, the figure of the vice president is abolished, a change is envisaged in the powers of the president, who proposes the appointment of the general manager (previously the prerogative of the board of directors) and a change in the discipline of the director is envisaged general, establishing that the same is appointed by the board of directors on the proposal of the president, lasts in office for 4 years (in alignment with all the other bodies, instead of 5) and is chosen with a comparative consultation procedure, as for public administration managers, rather than between internal managers or experts in the field”. This is what can be read in the press release from the Council of Ministers. “In the first application, in order to proceed with the adaptations of the organizational and internal regulations of the entities, it is envisaged that within 10 days of the entry into force of the decree-law an extraordinary Commissioner is appointed, with the consequent forfeiture of the presidents, vice-presidents and of the boards of directors”, reads the note issued at the end of the CDM.

Bad weather, the government approves the state of emergency for Emilia Romagna

The CDM also approved a state of emergency for Emilia Romagna following the storms that hit the region. “The government is operating with the utmost promptness – underlines Musumeci – in agreement with the Region, to face a serious situation of danger for the safety of people and the evacuation of numerous families due to the flooding of watercourses, flooding, landslides and damage to road infrastructure, public and private buildings, hydraulic defense works and the network of essential services”. The state of emergency lasts 12 months and allocates 10 million for “the most urgent interventions, in agreement with the Region and notwithstanding current legislation”.

In the Cabinet (Cdm) today at Palazzo Chigi there were several topics under discussion. From the decree-law in matters of administration public entities and company al legislative decree on the implementing rules of the Special statute of the Trentino-Alto Adige/Sudtirol region. But on the agenda was also the so-called “decree Fuortes”. Therefore, the scoop of Affaritaliani.it is confirmed

The Fuortes decree refers to “urgent provisions concerning the administration of public bodies and companies, legislative deadlines and social solidarity initiatives”. With this amendment, we introduce a age limit – placed at 70 years old – for administrators of opera houses. In this way Carlo Fuortescurrent CEO (CEO) of Rai, could be appointed superintendent of the theater San Carlo of Naples in place of Stéphane Lissner, who currently holds that position. And obviously by accepting the position of Superintendent he would leave that of Ad Rai.

But that is not all. Under examination by the CDM also i decrees on the administration of legislative deadlines and social solidarity initiatives (Presidency – Economy and finance – Health – Work and social policies – Business and Made in Italy – Culture – Sport and young people). And again, a bill on the repeal of pre-republican regulations relating to the period 1861-1870 (institutional reforms and regulatory simplification) and regional laws.

