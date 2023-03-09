According to a report, ex-Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD), who resigned in January in the face of massive criticism of her administration, is to be officially dismissed with a big tattoo at the end of the month. The ceremony is to take place on March 28 at the Bendlerblock, the Berlin headquarters of the ministry, reports the editorial network Germany (Thursday editions), citing ministry circles.

According to a report, ex-Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD), who resigned in January after massive criticism of her administration, is to be officially dismissed with a big tattoo at the end of the month. The ceremony is to take place on March 28 at the Bendlerblock, the Berlin headquarters of the ministry, reports the editorial network Germany (Thursday editions), citing ministry circles.

After a good 13 months in office, Lambrecht announced her resignation on January 16. According to the report, the fact that the big tattoo is now to take place with a significant delay is explained in the ministry by the fact that her successor Boris Pistorius (SPD) and the ex-minister only found time on March 28th.

Lambrecht’s resignation was preceded by massive criticism of her administration and a rapid loss of public esteem. In her resignation, however, the SPD politician avoided admitting her own mistakes. Rather, she cited the “months-long media focus on my person” as the reason for her resignation, which hardly allowed any more factual work.

The Great Tattoo is the highest form of military honor for German soldiers. The ceremony has a tradition that goes back far into military history and may only be performed on very special occasions.

HOME PAGE