Government, reshuffle hypothesis by the summer

There is tension in Palazzo Chigi. Needless to deny it. Things are not going as hoped, on several fronts. And now it’s no longer worth picking on the previous government (see Mario Draghi’s wrath). The most striking example is that of immigration, by now chaos reigns supreme and the situation of landings is completely out of control. With the government Melons more irregular migrants arrive than when there were Draghi and the yellow-red Conte II with Luciana Lamorgese at the Interior Ministry.

In the area, in the centre-right, the discontent is growing day by day. Mayors of Lega and Fratelli d’Italia are called by the prefects to find places to host migrants and the base of the parties that promised a halt to landings and a naval blockade is in turmoil. Despite the sword defense drawn by Matthew Salviniif, especially with the arrival of summer and stable sea conditions, landings were to further increase, the interior minister would seriously risk his seat Matteo Piantedosi, a Lega area technician not very good at communication, who is disappointing the Prime Minister. Meloni would like one of his men inside, perhaps moving Francesco Lollobrigida from Agricultural Policies to the Interior Ministry.

