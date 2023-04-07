Government, Meloni rejects the rule on pensioners dear to Salvini

Con Berlusconi in the hospital and Come on Italy dazed by the leader’s health difficulties, it is the other two government allies who are making the big voice in this phase measures. But between Fdi e Lega lo clash it is more and more obvious. And also yesterday in Cdm – we read in the Corriere della Sera – there was yet another demonstration. It is evening when government sources leak the voltage which contrasted the deputy premier Northern League and the Minister of Agricultureannoyed because Salvini he would have tried to “put his hat” on a provision that even Francesco Lollobrigida he strongly wanted. The silence of the leaders of the Melonians did not escape Lombardy a Northern League guide on the establishment of the control room coordinated by the leader of the Carroccio and more than one has insinuated: “The stomach ache Lega supporters are against the decree or against Salvini?”.

When then – continues the Corriere – Giorgia Melons He begins to speak the leader of the League still is not yet arrived. And what the premier says in front of the “big” government is the exact opposite by how much Salvini I had hoped Of hear them say. “I understand some of you would like to hold back in service people of great experience with which they built a relationship of trustbut the Italians they wouldn’t understand – stop the games Meloni – We must all do one sacrifice“. The undersecretary to the presidency, Alfredo Mantuanin private meetings he got in the way because “we need to make way for young people“. And Meloni shares the reasons for the stop in front of the ministers. “It would be unfair towards many graduates who have studied and have the cards in order to cover assignments top in the public car“.

