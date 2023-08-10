Government – Scholz: Defend freedom against opponents of democracy

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) Image: AFP

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has campaigned for the cohesion of all democrats. He does not see that democracy is being undermined, Scholz said on Thursday evening at a citizens’ dialogue in Erfurt. “But there are opponents of democracy, also in the political spectrum, and we won’t be able to avoid opposing them.”

It is about defending democracy and freedom. This includes “that we protect each other, that we ensure that nobody has to be afraid of their opinion” and that political controversies are discussed politically and democratically with one another.

In all crises, it is also important to follow a course “that can give us security and that we can look to the future with confidence.” This applies to the pandemic as well as to the economy or the consequences of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

