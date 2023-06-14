“Government stronger without Berlusconi. Renzi will not be the leader of Forza Italia”

Rotondi: “The ball is in the hands of Giorgia Meloni, who from today has an extra responsibility”

The government “runs the risk of lasting longer because it is unlikely that this Parliament will cause a crisis that would lead to immediate elections. Without Berlusconi, transversal majorities are unthinkable”. He says it in an interview with Affaritaliani.it Gianfranco Rotondiformer minister in the Berlusconi governments and personal friend of the former premier and leader of Forza Italia.

Will Forza Italia survive the death of Silvio Berlusconi or is it in danger of disappearing?

“Forza Italia has already changed for some time. Parties are human organisms, they are born, grow, change. They rarely die, if a strong idea corresponds to them”.

Can Antonio Tajani be the leader of Forza Italia?

“It seems to me that he is even more, in the sense that his role relates him to the entire coalition and to the new potential European majority”.

