The social irony on the government
Between communicative own goals e missed goalsit concludes the honeymoon between the voters and the Meloni government. Memes proliferate on social networks and ironic cartoons about the premier. “But the high profile and the prominent personality?”, the Head of State Sergio Mattarella asks Meloni. The answer: “Presidè, we had these…”
