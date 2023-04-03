Home Business Government, the law not to let the convicts on the list know is already in parliament
Government, the law not to let the convicts on the list know is already in parliament

Government, the law not to let the convicts on the list know is already in parliament

Government, objective to cancel the Bonafede reform. Plan

Il government is grappling with the chaos of the Pnrrbut meanwhile in parliament in great secrecy comes a new law intended to create another: a rule for HIDE i condemned inserted in electoral lists. Privacy first. Even at the cost of hiding the publication of the judicial recordthe document issued by the Public Prosecutor’s Office which certifies the convictions become final and, if necessary, the related accessory penalties (such as disqualification from public office). And this the target from the law proposal of Joseph Glassesdeputy of Noi Moderati (Maurice’s small majority party Wolves), filed on March 28 in the Chamber. The so-called law “Corrupt Sweepers” in fact currently provides that within 15 days from the date of the elections, the parties must publish all the criminal records of the candidates on their website and forward them to the Ministry of the Interior who will publish them “in an accessible way” in the “Transparent elections” section on its portal.

The law proposal di Bicchielli wants to abolish these two obligations, relating to article 1 of the law of Bonafede. Bicchielli’s proposal – continues Il Fatto – has not yet been made published and therefore the other majority parties prefer don’t comment on it on the merits but stop at the general principles: “I reserve the right to read it – explains the deputy of Forza Italia, Pietro Pittalis – but I undoubtedly understand the concerns on the privacy”. On the other hand, Italia Viva/Azione takes a different view: “I find that, once the rules have been established, it is right for citizens to know if a candidate And condemned – says the Calendian deputy Enrico Costa – the Severino law, which affects it, needs to be changed on the ineligibility by and condemned“.

