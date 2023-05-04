Government, the more Meloni pushes to the center and the more Salvini veers to the right. The moves

Government, moves and countermoves in view of the Europeans. Rumors

Il government Of righton the one hand looks at the present with all the interventions needed to carry on the Village in a moment of economic crisis and in the middle of one guerraon the other hand, however, the main exponents also make theirs mosse per future alliancesespecially in view of the European of 2024. The seismograph of politics – reports Dagospia – has been recording the tectonic shift of Giorgia for months Melons and his Brothers of Italy towards the centre. And the more they try to turn into conservatoryplus the allies of the Lega lean towards rightconfirming the alliance with The pen in France for example. Meloni’s move, and his growing electoral strength, have gradually stripped the Berluscones of mediation power.

It is no coincidence – continues Dagospia – that the foreign minister, Antonio Tajanifeeling overtaken, has stopped wagging its tail happily at the feet of Palazzo Chigi: he was the link with Manfred Weber (his friend), while now the German politician has a direct channel with Giorgia Meloni. In this transition towards the centre, however, Melons stamped his feet at Come on Italy. The party of the Cav. he has always felt himself to be the moderate, Euro-responsible and liberal linchpin of the alliance centre-right. Not only that: she has always claimed for herself the role of ambassador a Bruxelles and only party able to accompany towards the Ppe the two cumbersome sovereign allies, Salvini e Melons. It is rumored that Tajani is tempted by the idea of ​​being appointed president of Forza Italia in place of Silvio Berlusconi. But at the mere outline of this hypothesis, i ronzullians they strongly objected.

