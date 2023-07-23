Government, the ranking of ministers. Flop Santanchè, collapse of eight points

In second place remains firm with 43% the Minister of Culture Sangiuliano

On the trust to the ministers, the ranking for the month of July drawn up by Noto Sondaggi is characterized by the “substantial decrease recorded by the head of the Ministry of Tourism, Daniela Santanche“. In the survey – reported by ‘The Republic‘ – with regard to the Minister of Tourism, it is underlined that “on the other hand, this trend was inevitable following the judicial proceedings related to her company, Visibilia, and on which she reported to the Camera, arousing great echo. The loss is 8 points, drops to 24% and plummets to 19th place. This is the largest drop (-8%) in one month since the government took office”.

The survey, writes Antonio Noto, director of Known Polls, notes that “in the upper part, however, it is Minister Urso who lengthens his pace and, gaining one point, consolidates the top position and reaches 44% confidence”. “The Minister of Culture Sangiuliano remains firm in second place with 43%. The bronze medal is instead divided between 3 ministers: Piantedosi (Interior), Lollobrigida (Agriculture) and Giorgetti (Economics), all total 40%“, underlines Noto Sondaggi, adding that “who else drops, even if to a lesser extent than Daniela Santanchè, is Minister Nordio (Justice) who loses two points, drops to 29% and reaches 15th place. In this case it cannot be excluded that this decrease may be linked to the recent controversies regarding ‘his’ justice reform”.

