Governor Announces Implementation of Electronic Labels for Vehicles: A Double Benefit for Drivers

Governor Pedro Pierluisi officially announced earlier today that Puerto Rico will soon implement an electronic label system for vehicle registration renewals. The long-awaited initiative aims to streamline the process and provide additional benefits to vehicle owners, particularly those without a toll stamp.

The electronic tag, which has been in development since May, will utilize the existing toll stamp as a digital identifier. In a bid to facilitate a smooth transition, individuals who do not possess a toll stamp will be provided one during their tag renewal process.

Initially, the distribution of the electronic labels will be gradual, corresponding with the timing of tag renewals. Thus, the shift to this new technology is expected to take approximately one year to complete.

The electronic tag will be obtained by vehicle owners once the inspection process is successfully completed. The need for physical printing will be eliminated, as the tag will feature a unique code number displayed as a bar. All owners will be required to renew their electronic tags on an annual basis.

To ensure accessibility, electronic tags will be made available at multiple locations, including car dealerships, inspection centers, select municipal “One-Stop Shop” facilities, banks, cooperatives or collections centers, and through the CESCO digital application.

By embracing this electronic label system, Puerto Rico aims to enhance efficiency and convenience for vehicle owners while ensuring complete compliance with registration requirements.

