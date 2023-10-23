Governor of People’s Bank of China Addresses Financial Work Situation and Market Stability

Title: Governor of the People’s Bank of China Ensures Stability in Financial Markets

Date: October 21, 2022

In a recent report submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People’s Bank of China, highlighted the financial work situation since the fourth quarter of 2022. Pan Gongsheng emphasized the importance of guiding and stabilizing financial market behavior and expectations, preventing risk contagion, and ensuring the smooth operation of the financial market.

Pan Gongsheng acknowledged the implementation of prudent monetary policies, effective support for the real economy, modern financial supervision, and the prevention and control of financial risks. He highlighted the overall stability of the financial industry, the smooth operation of the financial market, and the generally controllable financial risks.

Looking ahead, Pan Gongsheng outlined six key aspects for the future of the financial system. The first aspect is continuing to implement prudent monetary policies, ensuring the growth rate of money supply and social financing remains consistent with economic growth. Additionally, market-oriented interest rate reforms will be further deepened to reduce loan interest rates and lower financing costs for enterprises and individuals.

The second aspect focuses on strengthening and improving financial supervision. Ongoing legislative work includes the Financial Stability Law and the revision of key laws and regulations that govern the financial sector, such as the People’s Bank of China Law, the Commercial Bank Law, and the Insurance Law.

The third aspect pertains to enhancing the ability of finance to serve the real economy. State-owned and private enterprises will be treated equally, with a focus on establishing a long-term mechanism for providing financial services to small and micro enterprises. Efforts will be made to optimize resource allocation and assessment mechanisms, strengthen financial services for private enterprises, and provide financial support to groups such as agriculture, rural areas, farmers, small and micro enterprises, and new citizens.

Financial reform and opening up to the outside world form the fourth aspect. The proportion of direct financing will be increased, and long-term capital supply will be augmented. The investment side of the capital market will undergo reform, and measures will be implemented to promote trade and foreign exchange facilitation. Steady progress will be made in the internationalization of the RMB, and an early warning and prevention system for overseas investment risks will be established.

The fifth aspect highlights the importance of preventing and resolving financial risks. Measures will be taken to resolve risks in high-risk small and medium-sized financial institutions and to monitor debt risks of large enterprise groups. The goal is to safely clear out institutions with potential risks and guide financial institutions to support the resolution of local debt risks in accordance with laws and regulations.

Lastly, efforts will be made to maintain the stable operation of the financial market. Policies and measures will be implemented to activate the capital market, boost investor confidence, and stimulate market vitality. The risks associated with bond defaults from large real estate companies will be addressed, and the stability of the RMB exchange rate will be maintained. Pan Gongsheng stressed the importance of guiding and stabilizing market behavior and expectations, taking timely measures, and preventing risk contagion.

