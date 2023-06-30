Gpi: strengthens its presence in France with the acquisition of Evolucare

Gpi, active in information systems and health and social services, has reached an agreement for the acquisition of the French group Evolucare.

The latter, active for over 35 years, is among the main players in the sector of software solutions for the digital transformation of French healthcare with over 2,700 customers; in 2022 it recorded consolidated revenues of 42.9 million euro and a consolidated adjusted Ebitda of 15.7 million (Ebitda margin of 37%).

The transaction is consistent with the guidelines of GPI’s 2022-2024 Strategic Plan and with the consolidation process as a reference player in the digital health sector at European level.

The transaction will allow the GPI Group to significantly expand its international presence in the Software ASA, with a significant increase in revenues and EBITDA, respectively by 26% and 35% based on 2022 pro-forma data.

The consideration agreed for the acquisition of approximately 96.58% of the Evolucare Group is equal to approximately 109 million, based on an Equity Value for 100% of the fully diluted share capital of 116 million, corresponding to a multiple EV/Adj . Ebitda 2022 of approximately 11.0x.

