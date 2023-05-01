GPT-4 is open-sourced, OpenAI: If you don’t take it down, you will be sued; Twitter will pay for a single article, Musk: a win-win situation; a Chinese chess player wins the “World Chess King” for the first time, with a bonus of 8.3 million – yqqlm

Original title: GPT-4 is open source, OpenAI: If you don’t take it down, you will be sued; Twitter will post a single payment, Musk: a win-win situation; Chinese chess player wins the “World Chess King” for the first time, with a bonus of 8.3 million

News on May 1, before, anyone can use ChatGPT for free, but if users want to use the latest language model GPT-4, they must pay to use ChatGPT Plus, OpenAI’s API, or find another way to integrate GPT-4 into their own of free chatbots for websites.

Recently, a GitHub project called GPT-4 free allows users to access GPT-4 and GPT-3.5 models for free through websites such as You.com. But according to Xtekky, a European computer science student who worked on the script, OpenAI has sent letters giving him five days to take down the entire system or face legal action. (Source: Tom’s Hardware)

On April 28, Sony released its financial report for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 (January 1 to March 31, 2023). In this quarter, Sony’s sales were 3.0636 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 35%; operating profit was 12.85 billion yen. billion yen, a year-on-year decrease of 7%. In terms of digital entertainment that players care about, Sony announced that as of March 31, global shipments of PS5 have reached 38.4 million units.

In the game and network service segment, Sony’s sales in the quarter were 1,073.2 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 61.31%; operating profit was 38.9 billion yen, a year-on-year decrease of 55.44%. Regarding the decline in profits, Sony stated that it included increased game development costs and more Expenditures from acquisitions of new developers, including Bungie.

In the earnings report, Sony made it clear that it will continue to launch more PC games. Sony said that revenue under the “Other” category has almost doubled compared to fiscal 2021, which includes revenue from first-party games other than game consoles and revenue from peripherals including PlayStationVR, which in the past Very impressive in two fiscal years. (Source: cnBeta)

On April 30th, according to Reuters, Cai Lixing, CEO of MediaTek, said: “Our development strategy has quickly shifted to the automotive and artificial intelligence industries, and is expected to achieve growth in the next 3-5 years.”

“The current external market competition is very fierce. We will not lay off employees at this stage, nor will we hire new members. Every existing employee is precious to MediaTek.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

