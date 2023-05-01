GPT-4 is open-sourced, OpenAI: If you don’t take it down, you will be sued; Twitter will pay for a single article, Musk: a win-win situation; a Chinese chess player wins the “World Chess King” for the first time, with a bonus of 8.3 million – yqqlm

News on May 1, before, anyone can use ChatGPT for free, but if users want to use the latest language model GPT-4, they must pay to use ChatGPT Plus, OpenAI’s API, or find another way to integrate GPT-4 into their own of free chatbots for websites.
Recently, a GitHub project called GPT-4 free allows users to access GPT-4 and GPT-3.5 models for free through websites such as You.com. But according to Xtekky, a European computer science student who worked on the script, OpenAI has sent letters giving him five days to take down the entire system or face legal action. (Source: Tom’s Hardware)
On April 28, Sony released its financial report for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 (January 1 to March 31, 2023). In this quarter, Sony’s sales were 3.0636 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 35%; operating profit was 12.85 billion yen. billion yen, a year-on-year decrease of 7%. In terms of digital entertainment that players care about, Sony announced that as of March 31, global shipments of PS5 have reached 38.4 million units.
In the game and network service segment, Sony’s sales in the quarter were 1,073.2 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 61.31%; operating profit was 38.9 billion yen, a year-on-year decrease of 55.44%. Regarding the decline in profits, Sony stated that it included increased game development costs and more Expenditures from acquisitions of new developers, including Bungie.
In the earnings report, Sony made it clear that it will continue to launch more PC games. Sony said that revenue under the “Other” category has almost doubled compared to fiscal 2021, which includes revenue from first-party games other than game consoles and revenue from peripherals including PlayStationVR, which in the past Very impressive in two fiscal years. (Source: cnBeta)
On April 30th, according to Reuters, Cai Lixing, CEO of MediaTek, said: “Our development strategy has quickly shifted to the automotive and artificial intelligence industries, and is expected to achieve growth in the next 3-5 years.”
“The current external market competition is very fierce. We will not lay off employees at this stage, nor will we hire new members. Every existing employee is precious to MediaTek.”
Cai Lixing said that all industry participants, including MediaTek, should keep up with the trend of generative AI represented by ChatGPT, and the company will also invest heavily in this area.
Regarding price reduction and Qualcomm competition, MediaTek believes that “racing to the bottom” (racing to the bottom) is not effective, neither can effectively boost terminal demand, nor can it greatly increase market share. (Source: Sina Automobile)
Twitter will add additional paid items: a single paid feature will be launched next month
In the morning news on April 30, Twitter CEO Elon Musk issued a post saying that Twitter will allow media publishers to open a single payment function next month.
Musk said that this can meet the occasional reading needs of non-monthly subscribers, but the price of a single article is slightly higher than the price of a single article in a monthly subscription. Musk believes that this will be a win-win for media organizations and users.
Netizens with support believe that this is “long-awaited”, and that paying for a single article is a good thing for publishers, and users will get used to it sooner or later.
Netizens who opposed it were mainly complaining about Musk’s various fee-charging functions. Some netizens complained silently with empty wallets, and some netizens joked, “Is it 1 Dogecoin for 1 article?”
Since Musk took over Twitter, Twitter’s charging items have increased, and functions such as paid subscriptions and paid Blue V certification have been opened. In addition to open source, Musk also laid off Twitter on a large scale to achieve throttling. (Source: Sina Technology)
Tencent launched the “Individualized Risk Assessment Service System Platform for Upper Gastrointestinal Tumors”, enabling self-examination of cancer risks
According to news on April 30, Tencent and Peking University Cancer Hospital launched the “China Upper Gastrointestinal Cancer Precise Prevention and Treatment Pioneer Demonstration Project” in Ningxia, and launched a small program “China Upper Gastrointestinal Tumor Individualized Risk Assessment Service System Platform”, Currently only available in Ningxia.
Based on the research results of Peking University Cancer Hospital, the two parties jointly developed a risk prediction model, so that ordinary people can also self-examine their cancer risks. First of all, you need to fill in the questionnaire. If it is a red interface, it means that you are a high-risk group for tumor screening. Investigators can help make an appointment for endoscopy with one click.
It is reported that the questionnaire data will be uploaded to the local medical institution where the user made an appointment for endoscopy screening, as well as the expert team of Peking University Cancer Hospital, so as to facilitate continuous tracking of residents’ health status and cancer risk, and carry out long-term health management. According to the patient survey data of pilot hospitals, at present, the accuracy rate of esophageal cancer recognition based on this model reaches 86%, and the detection rate is increased by 3-8 times; the accuracy rate of gastric cancer recognition reaches 79%, and the detection rate is increased by 2-4 times. (Source: IT House)
Cyrus: The net loss in 2022 will exceed 3.8 billion yuan
On the evening of April 28, Cyrus released its 2022 financial report. According to the data, during the reporting period, Celes’ operating income was 34.105 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 104.00%, of which new energy vehicle revenue was 24.934 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 482.8%, accounting for 73.1% of the company’s operating income. The net loss was 3.822 billion yuan, and the net loss was 1.824 billion yuan in the same period. The non-net loss was 4.296 billion yuan, and the net loss was 2.793 billion yuan in the same period.
Sailisi said that the significant growth in operating income was mainly due to the company’s new energy transformation strategy, which has achieved full results. AITO Wenjie M5 and M7 set a record for the growth in delivery volume of new brand models in the year they were launched. However, despite the skyrocketing sales in the world, Cyrus not only failed to turn losses into profits, but instead “sold more and more losses”. In 2022, the sales volume of new energy will soar by 225%, but the net profit will nearly double from last year’s loss of 1.82 billion yuan to 3.8 billion yuan.
But even so, Cyrus still has full confidence in cooperating with Huawei to build cars. Zhang Xinghai, chairman of Cyrus, said in an interview: “If BMW came to talk to me about joint venture car manufacturing at this time, I would not do it. I will unswervingly cooperate with Huawei across borders.” (Source: Fast Technology )
Google Pixel Fold foldable mobile phone rendering exposure
On April 29th, the source Evan Blass (@evleaks) tweeted and shared the latest rendering of Google’s Pixel Fold foldable phone.
Judging from the rendering, the body is not thick, and the screen-to-body ratio of the external screen is very high. The main screen uses Pixel Launcher, enables theme icons, and displays a variety of Google applications such as Gmail, as well as At a Glance widgets.
It was previously reported that Pixel Fold uses 12GB of LPDDR5 memory, and there are two storage versions of 256GB and 512GB, priced at $1,799 (about 12,395 yuan) and $1,919 (about 13,222 yuan) respectively. (Source: IT House)
Rumor says Leica Q3 camera will be announced in the last week of May
News on April 30, according to LeicaRumors broke the news, Leica Q3 will be released in the last week of May. The camera will feature a flip screen, video up to or beyond 4K, improved focus, and a new battery that may support wireless charging, with a finish similar to the M11 Monochrom.
According to the news, Leica Q3 (codenamed Wilson) is expected to be announced in the next 2-3 weeks. It will use the same sensor and image processor as the Leica M11. The body design is basically the same as the Leica Q2, and it is also equipped with the same lens as the Q2. and image stabilization.
This will allegedly be the first Q-series model with a dynamic display (not sure what that means)，Video capability may exceed 4k but not 8k，Expect new batteries and a contactless charging system. (Source: IT House)
Ding Liren made history, Chinese chess player was crowned the world chess champion for the first time: more than 8.3 million prize money
According to CCTV Sports news, in the 2023 World Chess Championship Rapid Chess extra match on April 30, Chinese player Ding Liren defeated Nepomnyach 2.5 to 1.5 in 4 games of 25+10 Rapid Chess and was crowned the World Chess Champion.
Ding Liren is also the first Chinese male chess player to break into the World Chess Individual World Championship. The two drew 7:7 in 14 rounds of slow chess.
The rapid chess game will be decided by lottery. First, there will be four additional 25-minute rapid chess games. If there is still a tie after that, there will be two additional 5-minute blitz games. In the end, Ding Liren completed the lore in the fourth game and won the hard-won international championship. After winning the championship, the Ding Liren Award received 1.1 million euros, or about 8.38 million yuan, and the Nepomniacki award received 900,000 euros.
In the field of chess, Ding Liren's championship is the last link of China's four-step strategy. Before that, the Chinese team has won the Women's World Championship, Men's Olympiad Championship and Women's Olympiad Championship. (Source: Fast Technology)