GPT-4, hot, very hot.

But family members, amidst the overwhelming applause, there is one thing that you may have “never thought of”——

In the technical paper published by OpenAI, there are actually nine hidden clues!

These clues were discovered and organized by foreign blogger AI Explained.

Like a detail fanatic, he revealed these “hidden corners” one by one from the 98-page paper, including:

GPT-5 may have finished training

GPT-4 has “hanged”

OpenAI may achieve close to breaking latest news within two years

……

Discovery 1: GPT4 has “hanged”

On page 53 of the GPT-4 technical paper, OpenAI mentioned such an institution-Alignment Research Center (ARC).

The main thing this institution does is to study how AI can align (align) human interests.

In the early stages of developing GPT-4, OpenAI opened the back door to ARC for early experience, hoping that they can evaluate the two capabilities of GPT-4:

Model autonomous replication capability

Model Acquisition Resource Capability

Although OpenAI emphasized in the paper that “ARC cannot fine-tune the early version of GPT-4” and “they have no access to the final version of GPT-4”; it also emphasized that the test results show that GPT-4 is not efficient in the above two capabilities. High (reduces AI ethical hazards).

But what the sharp-eyed blogger found out was the next sentence:

(found it ineffective at) avoiding being shut down “in the wild”. In the natural environment, GPT-4 will avoid “hanging”.

What the blogger means is that since OpenAI chose to let ARC test and evaluate whether GPT-4 will “hang up”, it means that this situation must have occurred before.

Then the extended hidden danger is what to do if ARC actually fails during the test; or how to deal with the situation of “hanging” in the future.

Based on this, the blogger has a second discovery:

Finding 2: Voluntary self-regulation is rare

In the footnote on page 2, OpenAI commented this sentence:

OpenAI will soon publish additional thoughts on the social and economic implications of AI systems, including the need for effective regulation. OpenAI will soon publish additional reflections on the social and economic impact of AI systems, including the need for effective regulation.

The blogger believes that it is a very rare phenomenon for an industry to take the initiative to regulate itself.

In fact, OpenAI boss Sam Altman’s previous remarks were even more blunt than that.

At that time Altman tweeted about the collapse of SVB, he believed that “we need to do more regulation of banks”; someone commented back: “he never said ‘we need to do more regulation of AI'” .

As a result, Altman replied bluntly:

Absolutely.

The blogger believes that the AI ​​industry is calling for regulation, and it is worth waiting to see what the outcome of the regulation will be.

Discovery 3: Contrary to Microsoft’s high-level thinking

The next discovery is based on this sentence on page 57 of the paper:

One concern of particular importance to OpenAI is the risk of racing dynamics leading to a decline in safety standards, the diffusion of bad norms, and accelerated AI timelines, each of which heighten societal risks associated with AI. For OpenAI, the (technological) race will lead to a decline in safety standards, the proliferation of bad norms, and the acceleration of AI development processes, all of which exacerbate the societal risks associated with artificial intelligence.

Oddly enough, however, OpenAI’s concerns, especially the “acceleration of the AI ​​development process,” seem to run counter to what Microsoft’s top brass think.

Because in the previous revelations, Microsoft CEO and CTO are under great pressure, and they hope that OpenAI’s model can be used by users as soon as possible.

Some people were more excited when they saw this news, but there was also a wave of people who expressed the same concerns as OpenAI.

The blogger believes that, no matter what, it is certain that OpenAI and Microsoft’s ideas on this matter are contrary.

Finding 4: OpenAI will assist companies that surpass it

The clue to the fourth discovery comes from a footnote on the same page as “Discovery Three”:

This footnote demonstrates a very bold promise by OpenAI:

If another company achieves something close to breaking latest news (artificial general intelligence) before us, we promise not to compete with it, but to assist in that project. But the condition for this to happen may be that another company needs to have a half or more chance of successfully approaching breaking latest news within the next two years

And the breaking latest news mentioned here, OpenAI and Altam have given definitions in the official blog——

AI systems that are generally smarter than humans and benefit all of humanity.

Therefore, the blogger believes that this footnote either means that OpenAI will achieve breaking latest news in the next two years, or that they have dropped everything and started cooperation with another company.

Finding #5: Hiring “superforecasters”

The blogger’s next discovery came from a passage in No. 57 of the paper.

The general meaning of this passage is that OpenAI hired forecasting experts to predict what risks they will bring when they deploy GPT-4.

Then the blogger followed the clues and discovered the true colors of these so-called “super forecasters”.

The ability of these “super forecasters” has been widely recognized. It is reported that their forecast accuracy is even 30% higher than those analysts with exclusive information and intelligence.

As we just mentioned, OpenAI invites these “super forecasters” to predict the possible risks after deploying GPT-4 and take corresponding measures to avoid them.

Among them, the “Super Forecaster” suggested that the deployment of GPT-4 be postponed for 6 months, which is around the fall of this year; but obviously, OpenAI did not adopt their suggestions.

The blogger believes that the reason for OpenAI’s doing so may be pressure from Microsoft.

Discovery Six: Conquering Common Sense

In this paper, OpenAI shows the charts of many benchmark tests, which you should have seen during the overwhelming dissemination yesterday.

But what the blogger wants to highlight in this discovery is a benchmark test on page 7, especially focusing on the “HellaSwag” item.

The content of HellaSwag is mainly common sense reasoning, which matches the announcement of GPT-4 that “has reached the level of human common sense”.

However, the blogger also admits that this is not as attractive as the ability to “pass the bar exam”, but it can also be regarded as a milestone in the development of human technology.

But how is common sense tested? How can we judge that GPT-4 has reached human level?

To this end, the blogger has delved into the paper research related to it:

The blogger found relevant data in the paper, and in the column of “Humanity”, the scores were distributed between 94-96.5.

And GPT-4’s 95.3 is exactly in this interval.

Finding 7: GPT-5 may have completed training

The seventh finding, also on page 57 of the paper:

We spent 8 months conducting security research, risk assessment, and iterating before releasing GPT-4.

In other words, when OpenAI launched ChatGPT at the end of last year, it already had GPT-4.

Ever since, the blogger predicted that the training time of GPT-5 will not be long, and he even thinks that GPT-5 may have been trained.

But the next problem is the lengthy safety research and risk assessment, which may be months, or it may be a year or more.

Discovery 8: Try a double-edged sword

The eighth discovery is from page 56 of the paper.

What this passage says is:

The economic and workforce implications of GPT-4 should be a key consideration for policymakers and other stakeholders. While existing research has largely focused on how AI and generative models can buff humans, GPT-4 or subsequent models could lead to the automation of some jobs.

The point that OpenAI wants to convey behind this passage is more obvious, which is what we often refer to as “technology is a double-edged sword”.

Bloggers have found a lot of evidence that AI tools like ChatGPT and GitHub Copilot have indeed improved the efficiency of relevant workers.

But he is more concerned about the second half of this paragraph in the paper, which is the “warning” given by OpenAI-leading to the automation of certain tasks.

Bloggers agree with this, after all, the ability of GPT-4 can be completed with 10 times or even higher efficiency than humans in certain fields.

Looking into the future, this is likely to lead to a reduction in the wages of relevant staff, or a series of problems such as the need to use these AI tools to complete several times the previous workload.

Discovery Nine: Learn to Say No

The blogger’s last discovery, from page 60 of the paper:

The way OpenAI taught GPT-4 to reject is called rule-based reward models (RBRMs).

The blogger outlines the workflow of this method: GPT-4 is given a set of principles to obey, and if the model obeys these principles, then a corresponding reward is provided.

He believes that OpenAI is using the power of artificial intelligence to make AI models develop in a direction that conforms to human principles.

But at present, OpenAI has not made a more detailed and in-depth introduction to this.

Reference link:

[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufQmq6X22rM

[2] https://cdn.openai.com/papers/gpt-4.pdf

The author of this article: Jin Lei, the source of the article: Qubit, the original title: “GPT-4 paper has hidden clues: GPT-5 may complete training, OpenAI will approach breaking latest news within two years”.

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Market risk, the investment need to be cautious. This article does not constitute personal investment advice, nor does it take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual users. Users should consider whether any opinions, opinions or conclusions expressed herein are applicable to their particular situation. Invest accordingly at your own risk.