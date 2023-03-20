© Reuters GPT-4 will allow users to customize the “personality” of AI, digital humans may become the next killer app



Compared with ChatGPT’s fixed language style, GPT-4 will allow users who access the API to customize the “character” of AI. CITIC Construction Investment is expected to further optimize the feedback mechanism of virtual humans, similar to the domestic AI dialogue application Glow, which allows users to talk to virtual humans with different backgrounds and scenes such as “Iron Man” Tony Stark, and brings related technologies into the virtual human scene. Virtual people become real “people”.

The large model of natural language processing helps to improve the interactive experience of digital humans, and truly gives digital humans a soul. The high flexibility demonstrated by ChatGPT has given people a new understanding of AI. It is more like a natural person than ordinary AI robots, it can more fully mine and sort out information and knowledge, and it can process sentences closer to human daily life. communication habits. Institutional analysis pointed out that the use of digital humans in the future will be far from being limited to anchors, customer service, etc. With the improvement of computing power and the upgrading of GPT4 models, digital humans will become personal avatars “Avatar”, outputting text, images, audio and video, and even subtle to emotional expression. In the process of building digital content in the future, there will be more occasions where GPU+power consumption can be used to replace human labor, truly creating a metaverse digital world, allowing digital humans to socialize, create, and share in one, and is expected to become a post-GPT4, carrying multi-mode state of the killer app.

According to the theme library of the Financial Associated Press, among the relevant listed companies:

Tianyu MathematicsThe two major sectors of virtual human IP and virtual human technology have opened up commercial realization paths, and its virtual digital human has been connected to ChatGPT and other models.

FengyuzhuIn the digital virtual human sector, the company has successively created virtual anchors for Anhui Satellite TV and Shanghai Securities News, and created virtual conference scenes and holographic virtual stages for Xinhua News Agency and Hunan Satellite TV.