Gradient Health Receives $2.75 Million Strategic Investment- DoNews News

Gradient Health Receives $2.75 Million Strategic Investment

Gradient Health is a provider of medical artificial intelligence data processing solutions, mainly providing raw and labeled medical image data required for training and validating technology. Its platform offers a robust set of capabilities designed to facilitate compliant research and seamless collaboration, employing advanced security measures to ensure the privacy and compliance of sensitive patient information. The company also provides developers with advanced tools, including capabilities in machine learning, disease searching, and imaging modalities. Committed to collaborating with academic institutions, healthcare organizations and technology partners to advance medical knowledge and improve patient care. Gradient Health announced today that it has closed a $2.75 million financing round. The round was led by ReMY Investors and Consultants, with participation from Boro Capital, Supernode Ventures, MedMountain Ventures, The Triangle Tweener Fund, David Golan and Silicon Valley Social Venture Fund (SV2), as well as existing investors venturessouth and Wavemaker Three -Sixty Health followed suit. (IT Orange)

