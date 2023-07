Dear reader,

to be able to activate the facilitated redemption, all you need is a contribution to INPS management and having studied after 1995. In this case you already have all the requisites and you will be able to get the redemption in a facilitated form. However, it should be remembered that the age requirement under 45 has been repealed; therefore, the light redemption could also arrive in the coming years without any deadline to be met to request it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook