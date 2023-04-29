Graichen: Best man as head of dena? Nepotism is unacceptable for Habeck

Dhe thing is terribly simple: anyone in politics who is to decide who will fill an important post and finds that they are related to or a close friend of one of the candidates must declare their bias. The fact that Patrick Graichen, of all people, the most important man behind Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), believes he can ignore this simple basic rule makes him intolerable in the post of State Secretary.

It is an unbelievable process that the Ministry of Economic Affairs announced almost casually on Thursday evening: